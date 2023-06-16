GeForce NOW Releases Anniversary Edition

NVIDIA has just made an exciting announcement – Age of Empires IV: Anniversary Edition is now available for streaming on their GeForce NOW cloud platform. This comes as part of their 10-year deal with Microsoft, which has also brought other popular games like Gears 5, Deathloop, Grounded, and Pentiment to the GeForce NOW library. And there’s more good news for fans of the Age of Empires franchise – the rest of the games will be added to GFN later this month.

Age of Empires IV: Anniversary Edition is the latest installment in the highly acclaimed real-time strategy game series developed by Relic Entertainment and World’s Edge. When it was released two years ago, it received a stellar 9 out of 10 score in a review by Chris Wray on Wccftech.

According to Wray, Age of Empires IV is a true sequel to Age of Empires II, offering great gameplay and introducing new features that enhance combat tactics and faction development. Each faction is distinct, allowing for unique playstyles. Although there are some minor issues like a restrictive population cap and lower-quality unit models, these do not overshadow the outstanding quality and immense effort put into the game. Wray also points out the inclusion of documentary-style clips that enrich the storytelling.

In addition to this exciting Age of Empires news, Microsoft has also announced that select PC titles from their Game Pass library will be available for streaming on GeForce NOW. NVIDIA sees this as a great opportunity for Game Pass users to enjoy their favorite games on various devices such as PCs, Macs, mobile devices, smart TVs, and handheld gaming devices.

While NVIDIA and Microsoft have not provided a specific timeframe for when the Game Pass titles will be available on GeForce NOW, based on their productive collaboration so far, it is expected to happen sooner rather than later.

Apart from Age of Empires IV: Anniversary Edition, GeForce NOW users can also anticipate the addition of another game to the library – Dordogne, a single-player narrative experience developed by UN JE NE SAIS QUOI/UMANIMATION and published by Focus Entertainment, which was released just a couple of days ago.

And finally, for those who want to share this exciting news, there are options available at the bottom of the page to easily post it on Facebook or Twitter.





