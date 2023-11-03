GeForce Driver Hotfix Resolves Alan Wake 2 Performance Degradation

A new GeForce driver hotfix (version 546.08) was released earlier today by NVIDIA. This hotfix aims to resolve three specific issues, chiefly the performance degradation that some players had been experiencing in Alan Wake 2 after playing the game for quite some time.

[Alan Wake 2] Addressing gradual stability and performance degradation over extended periods of gameplay

Windows 10 transparency effects are not displaying correctly after driver update

Random Bugcheck may be observed on certain systems

This is a beta GeForce driver and as such won’t be available for download via the GeForce Experience software. If you’ve been experiencing any of the aforementioned issues and would like to get the fixes right away, the download is available at this URL.

NVIDIA originally released the Game Ready GeForce driver optimized for Remedy’s Alan Wake 2 eight days ago, allowing players to be prepared when the game launched the following day.

As you already know if you’ve been reading Wccftech lately, Alan Wake 2 has received widespread acclaim from both a tech perspective and a game perspective. The game earned a 9 out of 10 score in our review:

Despite not aiming to revolutionize the survival horror genre, Alan Wake II is an amazing game that no one who enjoys a good trippy horror story should pass on. Remedy Entertainment really outdid themselves, releasing their best game to date and one of the most immersive gaming experiences of the past few years.

Alan Wake 2’s GeForce driver wasn’t the last one released by NVIDIA prior to this hotfix, though. Another one was launched this Tuesday to deliver optimizations for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III, whose campaign early access is available now on PC and consoles ahead of the full game release scheduled for November 10th, Desynced, Jusant, and RoboCop: Rogue City.