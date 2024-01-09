Garmin releases first new smartwatches of 2024 in six finishes

Garmin has brought out its first new set of smartwatches for 2024. Available to order now across multiple markets, the new models come in six styles with silicone, fabric and leather watch band options.

Garmin has kicked off 2024 with the release of the Lily 2, its first overhaul of the Lily series since its debut in 2021. For reference, Garmin introduced new Lily Classic Edition and Sport Edition colour options last year, details of which we have covered separately. As for the Lily 2 series, Garmin itself unintentionally shared an image of one model at the turn of the year, less than a month after UK pricing and specifications emerged online.

As expected, the Lily 2 is slightly more expensive than its predecessor, which started at $199.99 in the US. Garmin has not maintained a $50 gap between Sport and Classic editions, either. Instead, the Lily 2 starts at $249.99 with a silicone band and rises to $279.99 with a fabric band as the Lily 2 Classic or $299.99 with a leather band. Please note that Garmin has dropped the ‘Sport Edition’ for its second-generation model too, leaving just the Lily 2 and Lily 2 Classic.