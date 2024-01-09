Garmin releases first new smartwatches of 2024 in six finishes

Garmin has kicked off 2024 with the release of the Lily 2, its first overhaul of the Lily series since its debut in 2021. For reference, Garmin introduced new Lily Classic Edition and Sport Edition colour options last year, details of which we have covered separately. As for the Lily 2 series, Garmin itself unintentionally shared an image of one model at the turn of the year, less than a month after UK pricing and specifications emerged online.
As expected, the Lily 2 is slightly more expensive than its predecessor, which started at $199.99 in the US. Garmin has not maintained a $50 gap between Sport and Classic editions, either. Instead, the Lily 2 starts at $249.99 with a silicone band and rises to $279.99 with a fabric band as the Lily 2 Classic or $299.99 with a leather band. Please note that Garmin has dropped the ‘Sport Edition’ for its second-generation model too, leaving just the Lily 2 and Lily 2 Classic.
Fundamentally, all SKUs offer the same underlying hardware, which includes metal watch cases, hidden displays and up to five days of battery life in smartwatch mode. However, only the Lily 2 Classic supports Garmin Pay for contactless payments. Additionally, Garmin has included an upgraded heart rate sensor within its second-generation Lily smartwatches, as well as more fitness modes and a new design that supports 14 mm watch bands. Please see Garmin’s website and launch video below for more hardware details.
