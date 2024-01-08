Home Gadgets Garmin has just revealed a new smartwatch, heart rate monitor and serious changes to the Connect app in a big CES announcement

Garmin has revealed the Garmin Lily 2 smartwatch and Garmin HRM-Fit heart rate monitor at CES 2024, along with a revamp of its popular Garmin Connect app. 

The Garmin Lily 2 and Lily 2 Classic (a variant model with different colorways and Garmin Pay NFC payments enabled) are “petite, fashionable” slender watches weighing from 20.6g with a  fabric or leather strap, designed to look like slim traditional women’s watches. They feature a ‘hidden’ display, with the 240 x 201px screen showing a simple wallpaper-style pattern until tapped. 


 

