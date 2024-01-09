Garmin finally releases change log for new Forerunner smartwatch update

Garmin is rolling out beta version 18.12 for its Forerunner 255, Forerunner 955, and Forerunner 965 smartwatches. We reported on this new software several days ago when users first reported the update. Now, Garmin has officially acknowledged the beta software with a change log and confirmed which three smartwatches will receive it; it is unclear why the Forerunner 265 is not eligible for this update, as the same software is typically provided for all four models.

As mentioned earlier, a new addition with v18.12 is a Sleep Coach glance, providing tips for optimizing your rest. Other features include Auto Activity Detect transition for multisport profiles and a Lap Undo tool. Garmin now offers a worldwide database of 400m long running tracks and a Jump Rope activity. Improvements have been made to turn point course navigation and headset compatibility; for the Forerunner 265 series, the headphone feature is only upgraded for the Music smartwatches.

Garmin has also provided several bug fixes, resolving issues with touch screen settings in sleep mode, missing text on a map navigation page, and backlight brightness levels with real-time settings. Plus, a fix has arrived for the Strength activity, ensuring your chosen set weight is stored in a structured workout. Garmin notes that beta version 18.12 is a release candidate, meaning an identical public version could soon roll out to all users. If you own a Forerunner 25, Forerunner 955 or Forerunner 965 smartwatch and are enrolled in the Garmin Beta Program, you can download the update by going to the Main menu > Settings > System > Software Update > Check For Updates.