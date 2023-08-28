Gamer Elon Musk gets booed during Valorant tournament

Elon Musk, the owner of Tesla and X (formerly Twitter), attended the Valorant Championships 2023 tournament at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles, California, on August 27th, and was met with boos from the crowd.

According to Kotaku, the billionaire appeared in the crowd during the grand finals match between the Canadian team ‘Evil Geniuses’ and a team from Singapore, ‘Paper Rex.’ The Valorant Twitch feed at some moment showed a shot of Musk sitting in the audience, which quickly caused the crowd to boo the Tesla owner.

Elon Musk getting booed at VALORANT Champs and the crowd starts chanting “bring back Twitter” lmao pic.twitter.com/lDoWse78YV — Jake Lucky (@JakeSucky) August 26, 2023

Following the boos, the audience started chanting, “Bring back Twitter.” It’s unclear if Musk stayed in the stadium after being chanted at. On a more positive note, the Canadian team won 😉.

Musk’s ex-partner Grimes has a song called ‘Player of Games’ (which many believe is about Musk) and states that he’s a great gamer but not the best lover. Musk himself has said that he finished Elden Ring and that it’s “definitely” the Game of the Year, adding further to his gamer cred.

Source: @JakeSucky Via: Kotaku