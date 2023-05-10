Game Freak, the studio behind Pokémon, is currently in the process of developing an action-adventure game known as Project Bloom.

Game Freak, the studio famous for developing the mainline Pokémon games, such as Sword / Shield, Legends: Arceus, and Scarlet / Violet, is expanding its repertoire with a new release known as Project Bloom. The game is described as “a brand-new action-adventure IP.” Game Freak has shared one piece of concept art, which is visible above.

To release the game, Game Freak has teamed up with Private Division, a Take-Two publishing label that has previously launched games like The Outer Worlds and OlliOlli World. Michael Worosz, Private Division’s head, has stated, “We’re ready to help Game Freak unleash their potential and we’re honored to be the first Western publisher to work alongside this exceptionally talented and proven team to bring a bold new IP to market.”

Information about Project Bloom is scarce, and it appears to be in the early stages of development. The current plan is to release the game “during Take-Two’s Fiscal Year 2026,” and no platforms have been designated.

While Game Freak is typically connected to Pokémon, the studio has created other titles outside of the franchise, including Tembo the Badass Elephant (with Sega) and the well-regarded Pocket Card Jockey, which recently received a remake release on Apple Arcade. Director Kota Furushima remarked, “We’re thrilled to have the opportunity to create new IP that is bold and tonally different from our prior work,” concerning Project Bloom.





