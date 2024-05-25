Galaxy A52 5G One UI 6.1 update out in Europe, Asia, and more

Samsung’s One UI 6.1 rollout appears to be picking up pace. Samsung has not just released One UI 6.1 for multiple devices in a short span of time, it is also making sure that the update is quickly available all around the world for each of those devices.

To wit: One UI 6.1 for the Galaxy A52 5G made its debut in both the US and Canada at the same time, and just a few hours later, Samsung is rolling it out to some European and Asian markets as well.

The list of markets includes the UK, Ireland, Romania, Germany, Greece, Singapore, and a few others. The update is also available for Australian users. Users in all these countries can identify the update with the build number A526BXXU7GXD3.

The changelog for the Galaxy A52 5G’s One UI 6.1 update is similar to newer mid-range phones like the Galaxy A53 and Galaxy A54. You can check out the full changelog on Samsung’s website or in our dedicated article about One UI 6.1 on mid-range devices.

You can check for the One UI 6.1 update on your phone by navigating to its Settings » Software update menu and selecting the download option. You can also opt to upgrade to One UI 6.1 by flashing the latest firmware on it using a Windows PC. You can download Galaxy A52 5G firmware from our archives.

Samsung hasn’t released One UI 6.1 for the Galaxy A52 and Galaxy A52s as of May 24, 2024, but we will let you know as soon as that changes.