Gal Gadot Embarks on an Exciting Journey in Fresh Images from ‘Heart of Stone’

Gal Gadot, known for her role as Wonder Woman, is taking a break from her iconic Lasso of Truth to embrace a new weapon in her upcoming film Heart of Stone. This action-packed spy thriller, set to premiere on Netflix this summer, promises an exhilarating experience inspired by renowned franchises like James Bond and Mission: Impossible. As we cover Netflix’s Tudum Global Event in Brazil, our own Erick Massoto will provide exclusive interviews and on-the-ground content from the event.

At the heart of Heart of Stone is Rachel Stone, portrayed by Gadot. Rachel is a highly skilled and enigmatic elite agent, proficient in saving the world and harboring a few secrets of her own. In this captivating adventure, she embarks on a critical mission where she encounters Parker, played by Jamie Dornan, a fellow spy, and Keya, portrayed by Alia Bhatt, a brilliant hacker. Together, they work to safeguard a super technology driven by artificial intelligence from falling into the wrong hands, ultimately preventing a catastrophic event.

Leading the film, alongside her recent return to the Fast and Furious franchise, Gadot aims to establish her own action series. Total Film has provided exclusive images from the movie in their cover feature, showcasing Gadot’s world-travelling secret agent alongside Dornan and Bhatt. These images depict the characters, particularly Gadot, showing signs of wear and tear (except for Dornan, who undeniably maintains his impeccable allure).

Discussing her aspiration to launch her own action franchise, Gadot credits Wonder Woman as the catalyst for her confidence. She believes it is acceptable to dream big and produce a female-driven action thriller that appeals to diverse audiences. Gadot recalls a pivotal meeting with David Ellison, the CEO of Skydance Media, in 2017, where she expressed her passion for such a project. Their agreement that day led to the realization of her dream.

The film’s synopsis reveals that Rachel Stone appears as an inexperienced tech on an elite MI6 unit, led by agent Parker. However, unbeknownst to her team, Rachel is actually an operative for the Charter, a clandestine peacekeeping organization that utilizes cutting-edge technology to neutralize global threats. Trained to be a consummate professional, she adheres strictly to the mission, follows protocols, and trusts no one. When her routine mission is disrupted by the enigmatic hacker Keya Dhawan, played by Alia Bhatt, Rachel’s two lives collide. Racing against time to protect the Charter and overcome immense odds, Rachel’s humanity becomes her greatest asset.

Heart of Stone is set to release on Netflix on August 11. Take a look at the captivating images provided by Total Film below.

Image via Total Film

Image via Total Film





