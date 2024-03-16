G42, EcoCloud partner to build green data centre in Kenya

Image courtesy: Jason marz/ Getty Images

Abu Dhabi artificial intelligence group G42 has partnered with Kenyan technology company EcoCloud to develop a 1-gigawatt (GW) data centre powered by geothermal energy.

The new facility will enhance cloud computing and artificial intelligence (AI) services to advance digital transformation in East Africa and beyond.

The EcoCloud-G42 mega data centre will have an initial capacity of 100 megawatts, with the potential to build up to 1 GW.

The two entities said the project seeks to reduce fossil fuel dependence and cut carbon emissions by leveraging geothermal energy made using heat from the earth’s crust.

“This geothermal-powered data centre is a milestone towards realising Kenya’s potential as a global digital hub and fulfilling our mission of making intelligence accessible to everyone, everywhere,” said Peng Xiao, group CEO of G42.

The initiative will further build the country’s digital infrastructure and set the foundation for an ecosystem that includes cloud services and AI to stimulate innovation and drive digital economy growth.

G42 cements its position in the AI industry

Meanwhile, G42 has been at the forefront of UAE’s AI efforts as the Gulf state aims to become a global leader in testing and regulating innovative technologies.

The company’s partnerships include one with OpenAI, which is teaming up with the Abu Dhabi AI major as part of an expansion within the UAE and the broader region.

OpenAI has held discussions with G42 to raise funding for a new chip venture, according to a Bloomberg report.

Earlier this year, the AI firm invested in Analog, a new edge computing company that leverages the power of AI to bring smart technology closer to the point of need.

G42 said the venture marks a significant stride in crafting AI solutions centred around human needs while narrowing the gap between potential and reality.

It is also developing BoardNavigator – an AI-powered board member that is set to revolutionise corporate governance and decision-making globally.

The AI tool, which is available to organisations worldwide, will address the specific needs of individual companies by leveraging “the organisation’s own data to ensure privacy, relevancy and accuracy.”

