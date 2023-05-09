“Funko Fusion Unites: The Beloved Characters Collaborate in a Fresh Gaming Experience”

10:10 Games has teamed up with Funko, LLC and Universal Games and Digital Platforms to bring the popular Funko Pop! Vinyl figures to life in their new game ‘Funko Fusion’. Fans can expect to see beloved characters from blockbuster franchises like ‘Jurassic World’, ‘Back to the Future’, ‘The Umbrella Academy’, ‘The Thing’, ‘Child’s Play 2’, ‘Masters of the Universe’, and more, all in Funko Pop! form, in this fresh take on action-adventure games.

Arthur Parsons, Design Director and Co-founder of 10:10 Games, expressed his excitement about the project, saying “It’s incredibly exciting to be able to show everyone what the team here at 10:10 Games has been up to. Harnessing the incredible properties we’ve been entrusted with by our partners at Universal Games and Digital Platforms, bringing them together into a gaming experience that is incredibly fun, surprising, authentic, and celebrates fandom like never before, all experienced through a Funko lens.”

According to Dolly Ahluwalia, SVP of Licensing and Emerging Brands at Funko, “Funko is a leader in bringing characters to life through POP! and other unique product types, but ‘Funko Fusion’ takes things to a whole new level and gives our fans the ability to interact with their favorite characters like never before… This trailer is a taste of what folks can expect, and we couldn’t be more excited to work with our partner 10:10 Games toward an expected initial release in early 2024.” Jim Molinets, SVP of Production at Universal Games and Digital Platforms, also added, “’Funko Fusion’ offers a diverse collection of NBCUniversal characters that will immerse players in an experience that stays true to Funko’s DNA… Featuring a fresh take on the mash-up genre, the game will connect fans with some of their favorite brands and key story moments in remarkable ways.”

The game itself features playable characters in Funko Pop! form, each with their own unique abilities and personalities. Online multiplayer allows up to four players to join together and battle enemies, explore vast environments, and solve puzzles. ‘Funko Fusion’ is the first game to be released by 10:10 Games, a studio co-founded by Jon Burton, five-time BAFTA award winner and founder of TT Games.

‘Funko Fusion’ is set to be released in 2024 on PC and console.