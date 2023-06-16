Full interview with Reddit CEO Steve Huffman shows he remains steadfast in his position

Reddit is currently facing a significant challenge as many users are protesting against API pricing changes that will result in the shutdown of several popular third-party Reddit apps. CEO Steve Huffman’s recent AMA, where he made it clear that the platform wouldn’t back down, has fueled the anger of these users. While Huffman argues that the changes are necessary to ensure that AI companies using Reddit’s data pay their dues, the decision has also led to the removal of beloved Reddit apps. As a result, thousands of subreddits have gone dark as a form of protest.

In an effort to shed light on the situation, Reddit offered me an opportunity to interview Huffman (known as u/spez on Reddit). I have already published one story based on our conversation, discussing how Reddit was seemingly never intended to support third-party apps. Now, here is a carefully edited transcript of the entire interview, which was at times quite contentious.

Steve Huffman: I want to emphasize a crucial point today – Reddit is a platform created by its users. I like to think of Reddit as a city; a physical entity that truly comes alive through the contributions of its citizens. Reddit is no different; it is both a platform and a tech company, but it is also a democratic living organism shaped by its users.

These democratic values are deeply ingrained in Reddit. Just like cities, protests occur from time to time. And I believe that’s exactly what we’re witnessing now. Even though we may disagree, we appreciate that our users care enough to protest on Reddit. This shows the resilience of our platform. Now, I’ll let you delve into the details, but that’s the big picture perspective we have on this moment.

Jay Peters: Based on the fact sheet released on Thursday, it seems that Reddit is claiming that the blackouts had little impact on your decision-making. Is that correct?

In this particular case, yes. We’ve encountered blackouts in the past where there was more room for negotiation. However, the core issue here is the API pricing change, and we’re not going back on that decision. We made this clear from the start, which is why I believe our users are frustrated with the blackout – because there was nothing to gain from it. We did communicate that we were willing to collaborate with the apps that were willing to collaborate with us, and that stance hasn’t changed. The two biggest apps threw in the towel unexpectedly, but we are still in talks with others. We’ll see where that leads us. When I say “threw in the towel,” I mean Apollo and RIF. I believe Sync has also announced its shutdown, if I’m not mistaken.

Yes, they did. Christian Selig, the developer of Apollo, mentioned that Reddit assured him in January that there would be no API changes this year. When did the decision shift, and what prompted Reddit to make these changes?

We’ve been discussing this for a long time. It’s actually ironic because Selig has been one of the few people on Reddit defending these apps. The impetus for these changes came from a careful examination of our data, API usage, and associated costs. The current system is simply unsustainable. We informed them of this back in April and stated that they would have to pay to cover their costs. He and others seemed to have accepted this during our numerous private and public conversations. Their concern was primarily with the price, but the price is fixed. Running a Reddit app is an expensive endeavor.

Why the rush? As far as I understand, the prices weren’t set when the April announcement was made. Christian and others didn’t fully grasp the costs until May. Why not give developers more time to adapt instead of imposing a one-month deadline?

We are more than willing to work with those who want to collaborate, including discussing the transition period. However, a deadline is necessary to facilitate these negotiations. It wouldn’t be reasonable to let this situation drag on indefinitely. This issue has been ongoing for quite some time. These apps have generated millions of dollars. They’re not just side projects or charities; they have made millions. One of them is even owned by an ad network. They have no contractual agreement with us. Other companies would simply shut them down, but we are allowing them to continue if they operate on a level playing field, meaning they pay for their data just like we do. We are still in talks with the other apps, and we’ll see what happens. It seems like many of these developers are smaller, perhaps even solo developers, who are being forced to shut down. Are these the ones making millions?

Yes, the ones we discussed today fall into that category. Once they threw in the towel, their financial situation was quite favorable.

Can you provide any insight into the scale of their success? How well are they doing?

You should direct that question to them since you are in contact with them. They are making millions. The developer has shared the number of subscribers and even published a price list. (Selig did not deny the claim of making “millions” when asked for comment.)

In terms of pure infrastructure costs, supporting these apps costs us around $10 million. However, that doesn’t include labor, research and development, user safety, machine learning, or the potential revenue loss from users not being on our platform. It’s important to understand that this is real money.

In April, you mentioned in an interview with The New York Times that these changes also aimed to monetize the usage of Reddit data by AI companies. Is that still a primary consideration, or is this mainly about recouping the expenses incurred from supporting third-party apps?

The common factor here is that we are not going to provide free subsidies to other people’s businesses. However, financially, these two issues are separate. API usage is about covering costs, while data licensing represents a new potential business avenue for us.

Have you had any discussions with major AI companies regarding these changes? How have they reacted?

We are currently in discussions with them.

How are these conversations progressing?

We are currently in discussions with them.

I know that Reddit filed for an IPO in December 2021 under confidential status. How is that process going? Do these changes align with any goals related to the IPO?

As you may have noticed, there aren’t many companies going public at the moment. It’s something we would like to do someday. I cannot predict when the market conditions will be more favorable, and there are a few things I would like to accomplish with Reddit before that happens. There are various reasons why we might pursue an IPO, which we can discuss if you’re interested. However, whether we go public or not is independent of our efforts to build a sustainable business or…





