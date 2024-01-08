FSCAC Searching for 4 Private Sector Cloud-Security Experts – MeriTalk

The Federal Secure Cloud Advisory Committee (FSCAC) is looking to fill four open seats on its 15-member board that advises and provides recommendations to the General Services Administration (GSA) administrator, the Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program (FedRAMP) Board, and Federal agencies.

GSA is accepting applications for four private sector experts, whose companies provide cloud products and services. Two positions are specifically reserved for small business representatives.

The FSCAC – which aims to ensure effective and ongoing coordination in acquisition and adoption of cloud computing products and services – was created by legislation approved late last year that codified FedRAMP into law.

The 11-year-old FedRAMP program is operated by GSA to provide a standardized, government-wide approach to security assessment, authorization, and continuous monitoring for cloud products and services used by Federal government agencies.

GSA first announced the inaugural members of the newly established FSCAC in May 2023, comprised of 15 members from the public and private sectors including Ann Lewis of GSA as the committee chair, as well as representatives from the National Institute of Standards and Technology, the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, and Google, among others.

The committee is required to hold at least three meetings a year. In 2023, FSCAC held four meetings dedicated to developing recommendations on the secure adoption of cloud computing products under FedRAMP.

As of Jan. 5, applications are being accepted to fill the remaining terms of two vacant seats and to fill two seats with upcoming expiring terms.

Two seats are designated for representatives of a unique business that primarily provides cloud computing products or services. One seat will be appointed to serve for the remainder of the vacant term, scheduled to end in May 2025, and the other will be appointed for a three-year term.

The other two seats are designated for representatives of a unique business that primarily provides cloud computing products or services from a small business. One seat will be appointed to serve for the remainder of the vacant term, scheduled to end in July 2026, and the other will be appointed for a three-year term.

Applications for membership on the FSCAC will be accepted until 5:00 p.m. EST on Monday, Jan. 22, 2024.