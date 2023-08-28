Frontiers of Pandora PC Trailer Stuns, FSR and DLSS Supported Despite AMD Deal

Ubisoft and Massive Entertainment’s Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora has certainly wowed in trailers so far, although most of the footage we’ve seen so far has been running on PS5. What will the game look like running on a powerful PC? Wonder no longer, because Ubisoft has just released an impressive-looking Avatar PC features trailer.

Massive is offering Avatar players a hearty selection of PC features, including ray-traced reflections and shadows. That ray tracing can be fine-tuned to an usually detailed degree, with Avatar’s in-depth graphics menu allowing you to really tinker with the specifics of the game’s shadows and reflections. Players can also look forward to support for ultrawide and multi-monitor setups, and surprise surprise, the game will have both FSR 2 and DLSS at launch. You can check out the trailer for yourself, below.

Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora having both FSR and DLSS at launch is definitely a notable development, as Ubisoft has partnered with AMD for the game, and players are getting rather used to that meaning no DLSS at launch. That’s been the case with games like Star Wars Jedi: Survivor and will seemingly be true for Starfield as well. Of course, the trailer above doesn’t actually mention DLSS, but Ubisoft slipped a reference into their blog article. No details on what version of DLSS we can expect – I have an inkling we probably shouldn’t expect DLSS 3. The AMD partnership isn’t keeping DLSS out of Avatar, but they probably don’t want DLSS 3 in there before FSR 3 is implemented.

Haven’t been keeping up with Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora? Here’s the game’s official description…

“Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora is a first-person, action-adventure game developed by Massive Entertainment in collaboration with Lightstorm Entertainment and Disney. Built using the latest iteration of the Snowdrop engine, and developed exclusively for the new generation of consoles and PC, Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora brings to life the world of Pandora with all of its beauty and danger in an immersive, open-world experience.

In this new, standalone story, play as a Na’vi and embark on a journey across the Western Frontier, a never-before-seen part of Pandora. Explore a living and reactive world inhabited by a wide array of unique creatures and new characters, and push back the formidable RDA forces that threaten it.”

Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora is coming to PC, Xbox Series X/S, and PS5 on December 7.