Freeview users set to face more TV disruptions this weekend

Freeview users have been facing a challenging situation lately as the current weather conditions have been wreaking havoc on the signals that bring entertainment into their homes. Unfortunately, this popular platform is once again cautioning users to brace themselves for more disruption in the next few days due to a persistent band of high pressure hovering over Britain.

While these conditions may be perfect for BBQs and sunbathing, they are certainly not ideal for delivering optimal picture quality on TV screens. Consequently, some individuals may experience interruptions in their nightly viewing due to the unpredictable climate. According to a recent update on Freeview’s website, “Freeview viewers across certain regions might experience disruptions to their TV reception from Tuesday 13th June to Sunday 18th June. This is a result of the high pressure system, which has the potential to interfere with Freeview’s signals.” In the face of signal glitches, it may be tempting to attempt retuning the screen, but Freeview strongly advises against it. READ MORE: BT left in the dust by EE’s lightning-fast new broadband

Retuning your TV during this time will only lead to wasted time, as the scanning process will ultimately present you with the same problems you had before. “You are urged not to retune your TV during this period – reception will be restored once the high pressure passes,” Freeview emphasized. For those who are unable to receive a signal while trying to watch their favorite shows, the best course of action is to switch over to Freeview Play. This service uses the internet to effortlessly deliver content into living rooms, remaining unaffected by adverse weather conditions.

Not only does Freeview Play offer live TV, but it also provides catch-up and on-demand services. It is compatible with most smart televisions and can even be installed on smartphones and tablets. While it remains uncertain how frequently Freeview will encounter issues this summer, it is safe to predict that if the high-pressure system persists, more instances of disrupted screens are likely in the coming weeks.





