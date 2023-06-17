France to advocate for implementation of carbon tax on shipping at finance summit

The shipping industry transports approximately 90 percent of globally traded goods, contributing to about three percent of carbon emissions.



France announced on Friday that it will support an emissions tax on the shipping industry, a move that aligns with the efforts of Pacific island nations and environmental activists who have been advocating for this measure.





French President Emmanuel Macron plans to raise this issue at an upcoming international conference, which will also be attended by Brazilian leader Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, and several African heads of state.

The shipping industry plays a crucial role in transporting around 90 percent of traded goods globally, but it is responsible for about three percent of carbon emissions, which are currently unregulated.

The Marshall and Solomon Islands, two Pacific nations vulnerable to rising sea levels, have been advocating for a $100-per-tonne tax on maritime industry emissions to incentivize pollution reduction.

An anonymous aide stated, “We hope that we will give a real political boost” to the proposal at the upcoming summit.

The Summit for a New Global Financing Pact in Paris, hosted by Macron, will gather foreign leaders, and a commitment from countries like China, Saudi Arabia, or Brazil would be a significant achievement.

French officials believe that such commitments would exert pressure on shipping groups and the International Maritime Organization (IMO), a United Nations agency, which will host a summit in two weeks to discuss the carbon tax.

The World Bank estimates that the tax proposed by the Marshall and Solomon Islands could add $300-400 to the cost of a tonne of heavy oil used by container ships, generating approximately $60-80 billion (55-73 billion euros) in tax receipts annually.

These funds could be used by developing countries to support their transition to a low-carbon economy and climate change adaptation.

Macron will promote the issue at a conference next week attended by Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and others.



The French presidential aide stated that currently, the shipping industry is exempt from both sales and emissions taxes, even though it operates in multiple jurisdictions and international waters.

The official emphasized the need for new resources to address climate change and poverty, as the scale of these challenges is immense.

‘Slow progress’

In November of the previous year, the United Nations warned about the increasing carbon emissions from the shipping industry and called for the retirement of old, polluting vessels and the upgrade of infrastructure to accelerate its transition to green practices.

Although the world is becoming more aware of the urgency to reduce greenhouse gas emissions to prevent catastrophic climate change, the global maritime fleet witnessed a 4.7 percent increase in emissions between 2020 and 2021 alone, according to the UN’s trade and development agency UNCTAD.

The UN also expressed concerns about the average age of ships, which is currently nearly 22 years, meaning many rely on older and more polluting engines.

The IMO has set a target for the shipping industry to reduce its annual emissions by half between 2008 and 2050, which is less ambitious compared to other industries aiming for net-zero emissions within the same timeframe.

The slow progress in implementing efficiency measures in the estimated 90,000 commercial vessels worldwide has been noted by the European Commission.

Although some companies are investing in innovative technologies, such as engines powered by hydrogen or liquefied natural gas, or utilizing sails, more needs to be done.

This initiative by France follows unsuccessful attempts by the UK to encourage the shipping industry to take stronger action, including adopting net-zero targets for 2050 during the COP26 climate summit in 2021.

© 2023 AFP

Citation:

France to push shipping carbon tax at finance summit (2023, June 16)

retrieved 16 June 2023

from https://phys.org/news/2023-06-france-shipping-carbon-tax-summit.html This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no

part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.





Reference