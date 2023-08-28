Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4 NPC Locations – All Characters And What They Sell

Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4, like every season since NPCs were introduced, has a new collection of characters to meet, battle, and buy from. This season’s NPC locations will once again take you all across the map in search of friendly–well, usually friendly–new faces to meet and greet. Most of them even offer helpful items, like heals and weapons, or services, like becoming your bodyguard or giving you storm circle intel. If you want to meet every NPC this season, use our guide below which highlights every name, number, and location for every Chapter 4 Season 4 NPC.
Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4 NPCs and locations
There are currently 16 NPCs on the island in Chapter 4 Season 4, one of which is even a new skin that has not yet been seen in the game or shop. Each of them offers their services or helpful items in exchange for gold bars. Below is both the in-game map showing all NPC locations, as well as a table listing what goods or services they provide.
It’s also worth pointing out a few other things. For one, Nolan Chance (NPC 1) does not appear on the map in this image. That’s because he’s precisely located in the same spot as Antonia (NPC 4). Both of them are in the big barn at Frenzy Fields. Also, this season adds new Character Rep, an in-game rating of how familiar you are with a character.
To increase Character Rep, you need to complete Snapshot Quests in the game’s challenge menu. At launch, Nolan Chance’s Snapshot Quests are available and will allow you to unlock all of his goods and services, so prioritize doing those to increase his effectiveness as an NPC ally. More Snapshot Quests will arrive throughout the season. For everything else you need, check out the detailed table below.
|Number
|Name
|Location
|For Sale
|1
|Nolan Chance
|Frenzy Fields
|
Twin Mag Assault Rifle, Keys (Rep 3), Furniture Disguise (Rep 6), Scout Specialist (Rep 10)
|2
|Piper Pace
|Slappy Shores
|Scoped Burst SMG
|3
|Fish Thicc
|Northwest of Relentless Retreat
|Infiltrator Pump Shotgun
|4
|Antonia
|Frenzy Fields
|Suppressed Sniper Rifle, Business Turret
|5
|Khaby Lame
|Southwest of Slappy Shores
|Suppressed Sniper Rifle, Shockwave Grenades
|6
|Meowscles
|Shady Stilts
|Sharp Tooth Shotgun, Shield Fish
|7
|Love Ranger
|Rumble Ruins
|Heisted Accelerant Shotgun, Crash Pad Jr.
|8
|Renegade Shadow
|Shattered Slabs
|Infiltrator Pump Shotgun, Key
|9
|Agent Peely
|Steamy Springs
|Shadow Tracker, Banana
|10
|Arctic Assassin
|East of Creeky Compound
|Thermal DMR, Shield Potion
|11
|Diamond Diva
|Mega City
|Maven Auto Shotgun, Remote Explosives
|12
|Countess Daraku
|East of Eclipse Estate
|Suppressed Assault Rifle, Shield Potion
|13
|Bull Shark
|Creeky Compound
|Scout Specialist, Thermal DMR
|14
|Royale Bomber
|Brutal Bastion
|Supply Specialist, Combat SMG
|15
|Beastmode
|Breakwater Bay
|Heavy Specialist, Sharp Tooth Shotgun
|16
|Sun Strider
|South of Eclipse Estate
|Medic Specialist, Med-Mist
For more on the new season, here’s everything new in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4.
The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors.
GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site.
Denial of responsibility! TechCodex is an automatic aggregator of the all world’s media. In each content, the hyperlink to the primary source is specified. All trademarks belong to their rightful owners, and all materials to their authors. For any complaint, please reach us at – [email protected]. We will take necessary action within 24 hours.