For thirty years, a joke in One Redfall Easter egg persists.

If Looking Glass Studios had managed to survive until now, their premises would likely be the least secure in the US games industry. The studio forever linked the door code to their office with System Shock’s first level, making 0451 a calling card for game developers that share Looking Glass’s immersive sim values. Many studios have paid homage to the original code, including Redfall, but there have been various twists and riffs made on the code over the years that have led to imaginative and memorable Easter Eggs. We’ve compiled some of the most notable examples, so you don’t have to struggle to crack any combination locks. Deus Ex Classic makes no mention of the source of the code, but it is widely recognized as the starting point for a genre. BioShock, having close ties to System Shock via Irrational Games, includes references to 0451 throughout the series. Dishonored: Death of the Outsider and Deathloop continue this tradition in their own ways, while Gloomwood takes inspiration from Thief and explodes any safe that uses the code. Redfall is a new co-op shooter from Arkane, which veers away from Looking Glass and the immersive sim style, yet it still delivers subtle references to System Shock in the form of notes and car registrations. Slayer Shock, developed by Minor Key Games, has a very similar car registration to Redfall, according to its developer. While Looking Glass is no longer with us, developers continue to honor their ideas and create new twists on old traditions in immersive sims.





