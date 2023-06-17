For the third consecutive year, Hulu is bringing Bonnaroo’s live streams to your screens

Experience the magic of Bonnaroo without leaving your cozy abode! Bonnaroo, the highly anticipated music festival, is happening this weekend, and for the third year in a row, you can indulge in thrilling live performances from the comfort of your own home through Hulu. From now until Sunday, Hulu is offering two dedicated channels that will beam the festival’s electrifying music directly to your screen, all the way from Manchester, Tennessee. To access these live streams, simply visit the Hulu homepage or search for “Bonnaroo”.

Prepare to be captivated by the incredible lineup of headliners gracing the stage this year. Get ready to groove to the beats of Kendrick Lamar, Odesza, and Foo Fighters, who are set to deliver mind-blowing performances. But that’s not all! Bonnaroo boasts an impressive roster of additional artists that will leave you wanting more. With acts like Three 6 Mafia, Jenny Lewis, Tyler Childers, Sheryl Crow, My Morning Jacket, Franz Ferdinand, Paramore, and Pixies, there’s something for every music enthusiast. Hulu plans to stream all of these artists’ sets, with the exception of Kendrick Lamar’s. For the latest schedule updates, be sure to check out Hulu’s website.

Please note that these live sets will only be available for streaming during the festival itself. So, make sure you tune in promptly to catch all the excitement in real-time. Unfortunately, there won’t be an option to watch the performances on Hulu at a later date.

To enjoy the livestreams, you will need to be a Hulu subscriber. However, fear not! Hulu is offering a seven-day trial to new users and eligible returning subscribers, allowing you to revel in the Bonnaroo experience without any additional cost. Hulu has established itself as the premier streaming destination for Bonnaroo since 2021 when it secured the rights, taking over from YouTube. Keep an eye out for more incredible music festivals coming your way on Hulu, including Lollapalooza and the Austin City Limits Music Festival later this year.

Remember, all product recommendations by Engadget are carefully curated by our expert editorial team and are completely independent of our parent company. We want you to enjoy these events to the fullest, so be aware that some of the links in our stories may be affiliate links. Should you decide to make a purchase through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Rest assured that all prices mentioned are accurate at the time of publishing.

Immerse yourself in an unforgettable musical journey with Bonnaroo on Hulu!





Reference