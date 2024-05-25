First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY) Shares Sold by Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.





Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. cut its holdings in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY – Free Report) by 18.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,774 shares of the company’s stock after selling 848 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF were worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ETF Store Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. ETF Store Inc. now owns 6,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 4,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,468,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 138,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,162,000 after purchasing an additional 24,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 11,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ SKYY opened at $95.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.21 and a beta of 1.06. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a 1 year low of $68.66 and a 1 year high of $97.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $94.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.03.

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (SKYY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ISE Cloud Computing index. The fund tracks an index of companies involved in the cloud computing industry. Stocks are modified-equally-weighted capped at 4.5%. SKYY was launched on Jul 5, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

