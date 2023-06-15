First-ever Graphic Novels to Be Funded by Cartoon Museum & SelfMadeHero

Posted in: Comics | Tagged: cartoon museum, graphicnovel, selfmadehero

London’s Cartoon Museum and British graphic novel publisher SelfMadeHero have introduced The First Graphic Novel Award for 2023.

The Guardian newspaper has been a sponsor of the Guardian First Book Award for a long time, honoring the best debut book by a writer. Chris Ware received the award in 2001 for his work “Jimmy Corrigan: The Smartest Kid on Earth”. Now, London’s Cartoon Museum and British graphic novel publisher SelfMadeHero have launched The First Graphic Novel Award for 2023, exclusively for debut authors who have not been previously published. Moreover, the winning work will be published by SelfMadeHero.

The First Graphic Novel Award invites authors to submit 15-30 pages of a fiction or non-fiction graphic novel in progress. The selected author will receive support from SelfMadeHero to complete the work for publication and a £500 prize sponsored by the bks Agency. The deadline for submissions is September 14, 2023. The project has received support from the Authors’ Licensing and Collecting Society (ALCS), the Lakes International Comic Art Festival (LICAF), Thought Bubble Festival, and The bks Agency.

The judging panel includes Ayoola Solarin, a graphic novel editor, Mark Wallinger, an artist, Steve Marchant, Learning & Outreach Officer at the Cartoon Museum, Alex Fitch, a broadcast journalist, Sabba Khan, a graphic novelist and author of the award-winning “The Roles We Play”, and Emma Hayley, Director of SelfMadeHero. The longlisted creators’ work will be reviewed by James Spackman at The bks Agency.

This announcement follows the news of the Caliburn Prize, which provides $2500 and support to unpublished British comics creators.

The First Graphic Novel was originally established in 2012 by Myriad Editions as the Myriad First Graphic Novel Competition. In addition to publishing books by the four finalists, Myriad has published works by six other shortlisted authors. Corinne Pearlman, project leader and judge, has guided the award since its inception as Myriad’s former Creative Director. Previous winners include Gareth Brookes, Jade Sarson, Jenny Robins, and Veronika Muchitsch. Corinne Pearlman has now established the award as an independent platform with funding from the Authors’ Collecting and Licensing Society (ALCS). She states, “I’m thrilled to continue this award with the support of new partners The Cartoon Museum, SelfMadeHero, and ALCS. Myriad’s acclaimed list of graphic novels has greatly benefited from this initiative, and now we can share that experience with others. Thanks to the sponsors, the bks Agency, we can offer the winner a prize of £500.”

Emma Hayley, Director of SelfMadeHero, comments, “The UK needs more of this. As the future publisher of the winning entry, SelfMadeHero remains committed to nurturing and inspiring new talent. I am very excited about our involvement in this award.”

Joe Sullivan, Director of the Cartoon Museum, adds, “The First Graphic Novel competition has a long and fantastic history of discovering the best new talent. The Museum is dedicated to showcasing emerging artists and eagerly anticipates discovering our new favorite graphic novels later this year.”

