First Armoured Dinosaur Discovered on Isle of Wight in Over a Century

On the Isle of Wight, a remarkable discovery has been made – a new species of armoured dinosaur, the first of its kind to be found in 142 years. Belonging to the ankylosaur group, which consists of plant-eating dinosaurs, the remains of this unique specimen were uncovered in the Wessex Formation, a fossil site dating back between 145 and 66 million years ago.

Named Vectipelta barretti, in honor of Professor Paul Barrett from the Natural History Museum in London, this species is the second armoured dinosaur to be found on the island, following the discovery of Polacanthus foxii in 1865.

Stuart Pond, a researcher at the Natural History Museum’s Department of Earth Sciences, explained, “For the past 142 years, all ankylosaur remains on the Isle of Wight have been attributed to Polacanthus foxii, a well-known dinosaur from the area. Now, with the discovery of this new species, all previous findings need to be reevaluated.”





I’m flattered and absolutely delighted to have been recognized in this way. – Prof. Paul Barrett

What sets V. barretti apart from its predecessor, P. foxii, are the distinct features found in its neck and back bones. Additionally, the two species have different pelvic structures, and V. barretti possesses a more blade-like spiked armor.

Interestingly, despite originating from the same island, the researchers discovered that V. barretti is not closely related to P. foxii. In fact, it shares a closer genetic affinity with some Chinese ankylosaurs, suggesting that these dinosaurs freely migrated between Asia and Europe during the Early Cretaceous period (145 to 66 million years ago).

Mr. Pond commented, “This specimen is significant because it provides insight into ankylosaur diversity within the Wessex Formation and early Cretaceous England.”

The researchers emphasize the importance of rocks from the Wessex Formation and the Isle of Wight for gaining a better understanding of dinosaur extinction.

Expressing his gratitude, Prof. Barrett stated, “I’m honored and thrilled to have been acknowledged in this manner, especially since the first scientific paper I ever wrote was on an armoured dinosaur from the NHM collections. I believe any physical resemblance is purely coincidental.”

The findings of this study have been detailed in the Journal of Systematic Palaeontology.