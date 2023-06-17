Fire Emblem, a Classic GBA Title, Set to Ignite Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack on June 22nd

Starting June 22, the Game Boy Advance game Fire Emblem will be accessible to all Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack members.

Originally known as Fire Emblem: The Blazing Blade, this installment brought the series outside of Japan and introduced the iconic character Lyn, also known as the Emblem of Blazing in Fire Emblem Engage.

With its signature tactical combat and captivating storytelling, Fire Emblem portrays a nation called Lycia on the brink of war after centuries of peace.

Treason plots among noble houses, former allies turning into enemies, and armies ready for battle while a mysterious figure manipulates empires from the shadows.

Take on the role of Lyn, alongside Eliwood and Hector, as you gather an army and fight against the forces that seek to annihilate everything and bring about destruction.

Throughout the enthralling story, you’ll recruit and train other heroes, equipping them with a variety of weapons and classes to excel on the battlefield. Strategize using different terrains and conditions, and assume command of the field. Fulfill specific objectives to lead your units to victory, but be aware that fallen soldiers are lost forever.

Fire Emblem is the latest addition to the expanding collection of classic games available for Nintendo Switch. If you don’t have an online membership, you can try a free seven-day trial of Nintendo Switch Online by visiting the Nintendo Switch HOME Menu and accessing the Nintendo Switch Online section.