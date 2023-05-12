‘Fast X’ to Feature a Cameo by Paul Walker’s Daughter

Universal Pictures’ Fast X will soon be racing into theaters, and at least one family member from an indelible part of the Fast and the Furious franchise will be making an appearance. Meadow Walker, the daughter of the late Paul Walker, has announced that she will have a cameo in the film.





Walker, 24, revealed the news in a post on Instagram. The image shows Walker on an airplane, her head turned to look back at the camera. While the nature of her cameo is unclear, she went onto dive into her history with the films, as well as thank the franchise’s stars, Vin Diesel, Jordana Brewster, Michelle Rodriguez, and Ludacris. “The first Fast was released when I was one year old! I grew up on set watching my father, Vin, Jordana, Michelle, Chris and more on the monitors,” Walker wrote. “Thanks to my dad, I was born into the Fast family. I can’t believe now I get to be up there too.” She also talked more about her experience filming Fast X:

“Thank you [Fast X director Louis Letterier] for your kindness, patience, and support. It feels like you’ve been part of the family since we started, I’m happy it’s just the beginning…I am so blessed to be able to honor my father’s legacy and share this with him forever. I love you all so much.”

Walker Has Become Part of the Franchise’s Legacy

Paul Walker endeared himself to fans through his role as Brian O’Connor in the first film of the series, The Fast and the Furious, which helped him rise to become a major Hollywood star alongside Diesel. Walker would have starring roles throughout the next six Fast films, before his life was tragically cut short during a car crash in Santa Clarita, California, in 2013. His death led to an outpouring of grief across the entertainment industry, and his last film appearance, 2015’s Furious 7, was dedicated to his memory. The film featured a final sendoff between O’Connor and Diesel’s character Dominic Toretto, and Walker’s presence looms large over the subsequent films.

While plot details of Fast X remain a closely guarded secret, it was previously revealed that Walker will appear in the film via flashbacks. This means that he will, at the very least, be included in the film with his daughter, something that will likely make Fast X all the more poignant. Besides the aforementioned cast, the film will also see returning players Sung Kang, Tyrese Gibson, John Cena, Jason Statham, Helen Mirren, Michael Rooker, Charlize Theron and Scott Eastwood. New additions to the cast include Brie Larson, Daniela Melchior, Rita Moreno, and Jason Momoa as the main antagonist.

Fast X will be released theatrically by Universal on May 19, 2023. Walker’s Instagram post can be seen below: