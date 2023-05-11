Fantasy Flight Games Introduce ‘Star Wars: Unlimited’ Trading Card Game (TCG)

Fantasy Flight Games has teamed up with Lucasfilm to announce the upcoming release of Star Wars: Unlimited, a new trading card game that promises to be fast-paced, easy to learn, and strategically deep. The game will feature iconic heroes and villains from the Star Wars universe, including Luke Skywalker, Han Solo, Leia Organa, and Darth Vader. Players can also expect to see iconic ships and settings from the movies, TV shows, comic books, and video games.

Announcing STAR WARS: Unlimited, a trading card game of unlimited possibilities! Join the clash between heroes and villains from across the STAR WARS galaxy! Learn more: https://t.co/Uc7UBwL0dN pic.twitter.com/Rhx0ktQmEN — Star Wars: Unlimited by FFG (@UnlimitedFFG) May 9, 2023

Product strategy director Jim Cartwright emphasized the game’s accessibility to players of all skill levels and noted that straightforward mechanics are the driving force behind the game’s design. The TCG has been in development for the past three years and is set to release in 2024, with a promised release schedule of three sets per year. Star Wars: Unlimited will also offer weekly store-level community events and large-scale events worldwide. The cards themselves will feature new artwork and alternate cards with special variants for collectors.

Head of studio Chris Gerber expressed his excitement for the upcoming release, calling it the culmination of Fantasy Flight Games' rich history mixed with the celebrated Star Wars brand.