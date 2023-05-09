Familiarize Yourself with the Maximals

Transformers: Rise of the Beasts is ready for its big screen debut, and Paramount Pictures has released a new clip from the movie in anticipation of its release. In the clip, Noah Diaz (Anthony Ramos) and Elena Wallace (Dominique Fishback) are threatened by the Maximals, a type of Transformer that transforms into gigantic animals instead of vehicles. The movie’s new human protagonists seem to be helpless until Optimus Prime (Peter Cullen), the leader of the Autobots, comes to their rescue. Prime orders the Maximals to back down to prevent a confrontation from taking place.





The new movie is set in the continuity established by Bumblebee, which featured Hailee Steinfeld in the role of a young girl who became the best friend of the yellow Transformer. The movie brought some fresh air to the franchise after the disappointing performance of The Last Knight at the box office. However, Rise of the Beasts tells a much different story, with Noah and Elena having their lives forever altered after crossing paths with Optimus Prime and his friends. If meeting giant robots that sound like movie stars was not stressful enough, the fate of the planet now rests in their hands.

COLLIDER VIDEO OF THE DAYSCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Megatron had been a formidable adversary for the heroes of the series up until this point, but nothing could have prepared the Transformers for what comes next. Unicron was a character introduced in Transformers: The Movie, the animated story from 1987, as a creature that emerged at the beginning of time with the purpose of exploring the fresh universe. Unicron eventually became a villain. Due to his immense power, he seemed to be an unstoppable force to be reckoned with. Hopefully, Optimus and his friends will be strong enough to fight against him this summer.

Image via Universal



RELATED: Optimus Prime and Optimus Primal Face Off in New ‘Transformers: Rise of the Beasts’ Poster





Transformers Will Next Be Animated

After Rise of the Beasts is released in theatres, Paramount will have adequate time to decide what they want to do with the Transformers franchise. Meanwhile, the studio announced the release date of an animated Transformers movie that will tell the story behind the rivalry between Optimus Prime and Megatron. Even though the audience saw them fight against each other for years in Michael Bay‘s movies, their first confrontation has not yet been explored in the big screen, setting the stage for next summer’s adventure. The film is scheduled to be released on July 19, 2024.

Before the movie arrives in theatres on June 9, you can watch the new clip from Transformers: Rise of the Beasts below: