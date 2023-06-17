Explore Our Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Playing Team Selections for the South Group in the 2023 English T20 Blast

Gloucestershire and Kent will face off in an exciting South Group contest of the English T20 Blast 2023 on Saturday. Gloucestershire had been performing well until they faced a setback against Somerset last week. However, Kent has been on a winning streak, winning their last two matches.

Match Details:

Gloucestershire vs Kent, South Group

Venue: County Ground, Bristol

Date & Time: June 17th, at 11:00 PM IST and 6:30 PM Local Time

Live Streaming: Fancode

Pitch Report:

The conditions at County Ground in Bristol favor the batsmen, with small boundaries allowing even mistimed shots to score maximum runs. A high-scoring match is expected between the two teams.

Recent Form:

Gloucestershire: L W W L W

Kent: W W L L L

Probable Winners:

Kent is the expected winner for this match.

Probable Playing XIs:

Gloucestershire:

Ben Wells (wk), Miles Hammond (c), Grant Roelofsen, Ben Charlesworth, Oliver Price, Jack Taylor, Danny Lamb, Zafar Gohar, Matt Taylor, David Payne, Tom Smith

Kent:

Tawanda Muyeye, Daniel Bell-Drummond, Joe Denly, George Linde, Jordan Cox, Sam Billings (c & wk), Jack Leaning, Grant Stewart, Fred Klaassen, Kane Richardson, Michael Hogan

Injury Updates:

Grant Roelofsen, who missed the last game against Somerset due to injury, is now fit and available for selection.

Top Picks:

Batter:

Daniel Bell-Drummond has been in top form, scoring back-to-back half-centuries in the last two matches. He is the leading run-scorer for Kent in the T20 Blast 2023 with 313 runs in 8 matches.

All-Rounder:

Oliver Price has made a significant impact for Gloucestershire as an all-rounder. He has scored 134 runs and picked up 10 wickets in 7 matches.

Bowler:

Michael Hogan has been taking wickets consistently for Kent, with 13 wickets in 8 matches and a best figure of 3 for 13.

Wicketkeeper:

Sam Billings is showing signs of regaining his form, scoring useful runs for Kent. He has scored 108 runs so far in the tournament.

X-Factor:

Joe Denly has brought his experience to the game, being the second-leading run-scorer for Kent with 248 runs and also picking up a wicket.

Fantasy Suggested Teams:

1. Sam Billings, Joe Denly, Miles Hammond, Daniel Bell-Drummond, Ben Charlesworth, Tawanda Muyeye, George Linde (c), Oliver Price, Michael Hogan, David Payne, Grant Stewart (vc)

2. Grant Roelofsen, Miles Hammond, Daniel Bell-Drummond, Ben Charlesworth, Zafar Gohar, Jack Leaning, George Linde (c), Oliver Price, Michael Hogan, David Payne, Grant Stewart (vc)

Pre-Match Analysis:

Gloucestershire faced a heavy defeat against Somerset in their last game, losing focus and failing to chase down a high target. With 3 wins and 4 losses, they currently sit at the 7th spot in the South Group standings. Kent, on the other hand, has been performing well in their last two matches, boosting their confidence. They currently hold the 6th spot in the South Group standings with 3 wins and 5 losses.





