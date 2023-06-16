Experience an Up-Close and Personal Glimpse into the World of the Pop Duo

The 1980s witnessed a plethora of pop music icons, including Madonna and Michael Jackson. However, there was one duo that left an indelible mark on 1980s pop culture like no other – Wham! This group not only ignited a million teenage crushes but also catapulted George Michael’s career. And now, for the first time ever, Netflix is set to release a documentary aptly named Wham!, offering a behind-the-scenes glimpse into this iconic pop duo.

In 1982, George Michael and Andrew Ridgeley, two teenage best friends, formed the musical duo Wham!. Little did they know that they would soon dominate the world of pop music. In a whirlwind four-year period, they went from being aspiring teen idols to playing their final gig at Wembley Stadium in 1986. The story of these chaotic and immensely successful years has remained untold. However, Netflix’s upcoming documentary aims to shed light on their career. It will feature exclusive behind-the-scenes footage and interviews with both Ridgeley and Michael, providing viewers with an intimate look into a pop group that has shimmered like a mirage amidst a decade of synth jams and visual extravagance.

A Recap of All the Hits

The forthcoming documentary will take nostalgic audiences back to Wham!’s timeless hits, including “Club Tropicana,” “Wake Me Up Before You Go Go,” “Freedom,” “I’m Your Man,” and of course, “Last Christmas.” It will serve as a celebration of the group’s monumental achievements and their impact on popular culture. Moreover, the documentary will delve into the individual journeys of both Ridgeley and Michael, featuring candid footage and never-before-seen interviews.



A newly released trailer provides a sneak peek into the upcoming film, which is scheduled for release next month. The trailer portrays the duo’s rise to stardom and their battle to be taken seriously as pop stars. However, the film goes beyond that, exploring the contrasting perspectives of Ridgeley and Michael as their careers soared to unprecedented heights. It delves into Michael’s struggle to establish himself as a genuine musician and his efforts to conceal his homosexuality during the 1980s. Above all, the trailer emphasizes the deep bond of friendship at the heart of the group.

Directed by Chris Smith, known for the acclaimed documentary film FYRE, the Wham! documentary is produced by Simone Halfon and John Batsek. It will premiere on Netflix on July 5. Don’t miss the trailer below: