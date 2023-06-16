Executive Producer Discusses Perfecting Controls and Implementing Input-Based Matchmaking in XDefiant Q&A

After facing disappointment with Hyper Scape, Ubisoft has shifted its focus to fast-paced arcade shooters with their upcoming game, XDefiant. The game recently underwent a successful Closed Beta test and is set to launch later this summer. However, an Open Session will be available from June 21st to 23rd on PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series S|X. This new version of the game will include improvements to the netcode and controller tuning based on feedback from the Closed Beta.

During the Ubisoft Forward event, Executive Producer Mark Rubin from Ubisoft San Francisco discussed the live service aspect of XDefiant. The game will have a pre-Season lasting six weeks, followed by four Seasons in its first year of service. Each Season will introduce a new faction, three new weapons, and three new maps to keep the game fresh.

In an exclusive interview after the Ubisoft Forward event, Mark Rubin delved into the feedback received from the community during the beta testing phase of XDefiant. The main areas of focus were the controls, character movement, and camera. Ensuring that players felt comfortable with the controls, regardless of whether they were using a controller or mouse and keyboard, was a top priority for the development team. Despite encountering a bug with DualSense controllers in the Closed Beta, they have addressed this issue for the upcoming test.

Regarding controller players’ experience compared to those using a keyboard and mouse, XDefiant will implement input-based matchmaking. This means that players using controllers will be matched with other controller players, regardless of their platform. Similarly, players using a mouse and keyboard will be matched with other players using the same input method. This system aims to create a fair playing field and strike a balance between mouse and keyboard precision and controller ease of use.

Mark Rubin addressed concerns about cheaters using keyboard and mouse inputs while pretending to use a controller. While XDefiant has its own technology to detect such behavior, it is not as robust as what is used in Rainbow Six Siege. In XDefiant, input matchmaking takes precedence, but in specific cases, such as remote regions with limited player pools, inputs may be mixed to ensure players can still find matches.

Regarding specific features of the PlayStation 5 DualSense controller, such as haptic feedback and adaptive triggers, they are not currently supported in XDefiant. However, the team plans to incorporate these features in future updates to enhance the gameplay experience. The focus is on making XDefiant a live game with continuous updates and improvements, much like the long-running success of Rainbow Six Siege.

As for concerns about the game’s longevity in comparison to Hyper Scape’s short support cycle, Mark Rubin acknowledged his limited knowledge of Hyper Scape’s lifecycle but emphasized that XDefiant has undergone extensive testing over two years. The lessons learned from the 28 tests conducted have helped the development team build a strong foundation for XDefiant’s long-term success. The team is dedicated to providing a continuous stream of quality content and updates to keep the game fresh and engaging for years to come.





