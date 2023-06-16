Exec denies development of ‘The Legend Of Zelda’ movie

Illumination CEO Chris Meledandri has officially denied the existence of a current development for a Legend Of Zelda movie. After the success of The Super Mario Bros. Movie at the box office, rumors began circulating about a potential Zelda film adaptation. Some even claimed that Universal was close to securing a deal with Nintendo and the creators of Minions. However, Meledandri has put those rumors to rest, stating that no such deal is in place.

When asked about the rumors, Meledandri responded, “I don’t know where that came from. I can understand why people would speculate, considering our successful collaboration. However, in terms of specifics, it’s all just rumors. This is about what’s next between Nintendo and Illumination.” Meledandri, who is now on Nintendo’s board of directors, did not completely rule out the possibility of a Zelda movie in the future, especially considering the success of The Super Mario Bros. Movie.

The Super Mario Bros. Movie surpassed $1 billion at the global box office, making it the highest-grossing video game adaptation of all time. It also had the biggest opening weekend ever for a video game-based film and currently holds the title for the highest-grossing film of 2023. While audiences enjoyed the film, critics had mixed opinions. In a two-star review, NME wrote, “It’s faithful enough to attract existing fans, but not captivating enough to be thoroughly analyzed. Is the Mario movie super? To paraphrase one of the character’s catchphrases, it’s-a mediocre.”

Overall, while a Legend Of Zelda movie may not be in development at the moment, the success of The Super Mario Bros. Movie suggests that a future film adaptation is likely being considered.





