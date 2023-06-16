Exclusive Interview: Ghost Trick Developers Reveal Insights into Music, Trials, and the Revival of this Cult Classic

One fateful night in 2011, the release of Ghost Trick: Phantom Detective on the Nintendo DS marked a departure from the courtroom-centric mysteries of the Ace Attorney series. Directed by Shu Takumi, this unique game garnered a cult following despite mixed sales. Now, after a decade, Ghost Trick is making a comeback with a remaster for modern consoles. A demo of the game’s first two chapters is currently available, and we had the opportunity to speak with the development team behind this revival.

In an interview with director Atsushi Maruyama, producer Shingo Izumi, and original director Shu Takumi, we explored the origins of the Ghost Trick remaster. Izumi revealed that discussions about the remaster began in the latter half of 2021, driven by the high regard and demand for the game. The team’s goal was to give those who missed out on the game’s initial release a chance to experience it. Additionally, they wanted to maintain the universal appeal that Ghost Trick has held over the years. By releasing the remaster on multiple platforms and adding additional languages, they aimed to ensure that players of all ages and backgrounds could enjoy the game.

One of the challenges in bringing Ghost Trick to new platforms was adapting its user interface. The game heavily relies on displaying information relevant to the player’s actions, making the adjustment to a controller-driven platform a significant undertaking. However, the development team approached this challenge with the player’s perspective in mind and created a user interface that seamlessly integrates with the gameplay.

Returning to Ghost Trick after 13 years, Shu Takumi described the experience as nostalgic. Despite the passage of time, Takumi still plays the game regularly and was involved in rearranging its music for the remaster. He expressed excitement about playing the refined version on a larger screen alongside fans.

The remaster includes a new track, “Ghost World,” composed by Masakazu Sugimori, the original composer. The team wanted to offer something fresh even to players familiar with the previous versions. “Ghost World” captures the enigmatic atmosphere of Ghost Trick and enhances the overall experience.

When asked about the potential for future projects related to Ghost Trick, Izumi stated that their current focus is on delivering the remaster to as many players as possible. However, if the game receives a significant response, they may consider exploring the possibility of a sequel.

In conclusion, Ghost Trick: Phantom Detective has returned, and its remaster aims to captivate both longtime fans and newcomers alike. The development team’s dedication to preserving the game’s appeal while adapting it for modern platforms showcases their commitment to delivering a memorable gaming experience.





