“Everything You Need to Know About Diablo 4’s Server Slam Release: Dates, Pre-load, Character Classes, Bosses and More” – Gaming and Entertainment News

Get ready for the Server Slam event this weekend, which is the last chance for Diablo 4 fans to play before the official launch. The event is scheduled to start on May 12 at 8pm BST and will be available on PS5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, and PC. You can participate in the open beta with or without a pre-order, and it will end on May 14 at 8pm BST.

You can pre-load the Server Slam before it goes live if you want to jump into the action right away. Check below for download instructions on your preferred platform. If you already have the Diablo 4 beta installed, you’ll need to update it, and any previous progress will be reset. You don’t need PS Plus or Xbox Gold to play online during the Server Slam weekend. Everyone is welcome to give it a try. The maximum level achievable during the event is 20, according to Blizzard.

The Server Slam offers players the chance to play through the game’s prologue and Act I, plus the entire Fractured Peaks region. All five classes are available for selection, including the Barbarian, Druid, Necromancer, Rogue, and Sorcerer. In addition to the main quests and side content, you can team up with others to battle Ashava, the hard-as-nails boss character, who will spawn every three hours starting at 5pm BST on May 13. The Server Slam version of Diablo 4 includes all bug fixes, gameplay tweaks, and an adjusted Legendary Item drop rate made after the beta.





