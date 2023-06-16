Every Appearance in the Multiverse Sequence

Warning: Spoilers ahead for The Flash movie.

The Flash movie distinguishes itself with its notable cameos from other comic book characters. This movie serves as the swan song for the DCEU, or the Snyderverse, before the official kick-off of the DCU with 2025’s Superman: Legacy. As a multiverse story, The Flash brings in characters from alternate timelines and past franchises.

Aside from Sasha Calle’s Supergirl and Michael Keaton’s Batman, other DC characters make appearances in The Flash. Here’s a breakdown of all the cameos in The Flash and its multiverse sequence.

1. George Reeves’ Superman: Although not the first live-action Superman, George Reeves played the iconic role in the 1950s TV series Adventures of Superman. In The Flash, his Superman is digitally recreated in black and white, paying homage to the classic TV series.

2. Adam West’s Batman: The beloved Caped Crusader from the TV series Batman makes a brief appearance in the movie’s climactic battle.

3. Christopher Reeve’s Superman and Helen Slater’s Supergirl: The Earth inhabited by Christopher Reeve’s Superman and Helen Slater’s Supergirl is depicted during the multiverse sequence. This is the first time these two Kryptonians share the screen.

4. Nicolas Cage’s Superman: An homage to the unmade DC movie Superman Lives, long-haired Nic Cage appears as Superman battling a giant alien spider.

5. Jay Garrick/The Flash: Actor Teddy Sears portrays Jay Garrick, the original Flash from DC Comics, during the Chronobowl sequence. This cameo is a reference to the Arrowverse series The Flash.

In addition to the climactic multiverse sequence, there are other notable cameos in The Flash:

– Jeremy Irons’ Alfred Pennyworth: Irons’ Alfred plays a supporting role in the film’s first act, providing guidance to Flash.

– Wonder Woman: Gal Gadot’s Diana appears to help Batman and Flash in stopping terrorists.

– Aquaman: Jason Momoa’s Arthur Curry appears in the post-credits scene, depicted in an altered reality.

– Thomas Curry: Temuera Morrison reprises his role as Tom Curry, the father of Arthur Curry.

– George Clooney’s Bruce Wayne: In the final scene, Barry Allen receives a call from Bruce Wayne, played by George Clooney.

– Henry Cavill’s Superman: Although not physically shown, Cavill’s Superman appears on a news telecast during the film.

– Cyborg: A news story about Victor Stone, played by Ray Fisher, appears in the film.

While The Flash contains many notable cameos, there are some characters that fans might have expected to see but don’t make an appearance.

Overall, The Flash delivers an exciting and cameo-filled experience for fans, paying tribute to various versions of DC superheroes. Did we miss any cameos? Let us know in the comments. For more coverage of The Flash, be sure to check out our review and our breakdown of the post-credits scene and ending.





