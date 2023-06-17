European Service Module for Artemis II Handed Over

Moving European Service Module-2. Credit: NASA



Yesterday, the European Space Agency (ESA) officially transferred ownership of the second European Service Module to NASA for the upcoming Artemis II mission. This mission will involve four astronauts orbiting the moon and returning to Earth. This significant event took place at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida, where ESA’s European Service Module production manager Anthony Thirkettle and NASA’s Orion program manager Howard Hu signed the handover documents.

One of the four Artemis astronauts who will rely on the European Service Module-2 was present during the handover. This module will provide essential resources such as water, air, electricity, propulsion, and temperature control during the two-week voyage around the moon. To commemorate the occasion, the event was captured in a video titled “Handing over European service module for Artemis II,” which highlights the perspectives of the European Service Module. The video was released by the European Space Agency.

The European Service Module-2 is set to power the Orion spacecraft for the Artemis II mission. The crew, consisting of NASA astronauts Commander Reid Wiseman, Pilot Victor Glover, and Mission Specialists Christina Koch along with Canadian Space Agency astronaut Jeremy Hansen, will undertake a lunar flyby before returning to Earth. This historic mission will last a minimum of eight days and will provide invaluable flight test data. It marks over 50 years since humans last voyaged to the moon.

The European Service Module plays a crucial role in the mission’s success, boasting 33 thrusters, 11 km of electrical wiring, four propellant tanks, and two pressure tanks. These components work together to provide propulsion and support the astronauts’ survival in a challenging environment far from Earth.

Orion is NASA’s next spacecraft to send humans into space and part of the Artemis programme. It is designed to send astronauts farther into space than ever before, beyond the Moon and to the lunar Gateway. Credit: European Space Agency



“The handover is a formality, but it is an important milestone for the program. It could not have been achieved without the tremendous effort of all the teams involved,” stated Anthony. “ESA will continue to collaborate closely with our NASA and industry partners to prepare the Orion spacecraft for launch and throughout the Artemis II mission.”

Before being connected to the Orion crew capsule later this year, the European Service Module-2 will undergo further testing. The complete spacecraft will then be prepared for launch, including fueling and integration with NASA’s mega moon rocket SLS, scheduled for next year.

Provided by European Space Agency





