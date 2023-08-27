Euphoria season 3 on HBO: release date, cast changes, storylines – and why Zendaya will become one of the highest-paid actors on TV

“We couldn’t be more honoured to work with this gifted, wildly talented team or more excited to continue our journey with them into season three.”

“Sam, Zendaya, and the entire cast and crew of Euphoria have taken season two to extraordinary heights, challenging narrative convention and form, while maintaining its heart,” said Francesca Orsi, executive vice-president of programming at HBO , in a statement tied to the series’ renewal.

The Emmy-winning series was renewed for a third season in February 2022, during the show’s second season. Created by Sam Levinson, Euphoria stars Zendaya as a 17-year-old girl struggling to maintain relationships while drifting in and out of sobriety and grieving the death of her father.

Since then, few details have emerged about the coming third season of the gritty teen drama about a chaotic group of high-school students in the fictional town of East Highland in the US state of California.

It has been nearly 18 months since the season two finale of Euphoria premiered on HBO – but who is keeping track?

From casting developments to a tentative release date, here is everything we know about season three so far.

‘We called it the Porn House’: Dominic Fike on parties, Euphoria, new album

Wait, how did season 2 end again?

The final two episodes of season two saw Lexi ( Maude Apatow ) put on a doozy of a school play exposing some of her family and friends’ darkest secrets and insecurities.

You might remember that part thanks to everyone’s favourite Euphoria meme of Alexa Demie’s Maddy saying, “Wait, is this f*****g play about us?”

In the finale, the play spirals into an onstage brawl after Cassie (Sydney Sweeney) storms the set to confront Lexi, her younger sister. All hell breaks loose when Maddy – upset that Cassie was hooking up with her ex, Nate (Jacob Elordi), behind her back – starts tussling with Cassie as the audience looks on in shock.

Alexa Demie and Sydney Sweeney in a still from season 2 of “Euphoria”. Photo: courtesy of HBO GO

Watching the scene unfold from their seats are Rue (Zendaya), Jules (Hunter Schafer) and Elliot ( Dominic Fike ) – three sides of a messy love triangle that recently got more complicated when Jules and Elliot tried to stage an intervention for Rue.

The only person missing from the audience is Fezco (Angus Cloud), who intended on coming to support and woo his crush, Lexi. Unfortunately, Fez never makes it to the show after his adopted little brother, Ashtray (Javon Walton), is killed in a Swat raid gone horribly wrong.

The intense and emotional finale ends with a newly sober Rue walking pensively out of the school auditorium, seemingly leaving the play and all the drama that preceded it behind her.

From left, Barbie Ferreira, Demie and Sweeney in a still from season two of “Euphoria”. Photo: TNS

What is going to happen in season 3?

Not much is known about the plot of season three, though Levinson recently described it as a “film noir” in an interview with Elle magazine.

He also revealed that Zendaya’s character will serve as a vehicle to “explore what it means to be an individual with principles in a corrupt world”.

Who is returning?

The main cast of Euphoria features Zendaya, Schafer, Apatow, Fike, Elordi, Demie, Sweeney, Walton, Cloud, Barbie Ferreira, Algee Smith, Austin Abrams, Storm Reid, Nika King and Eric Dane. Most – but not all – of those series regulars are expected to return next season.

Ferreira in a still from season two of “Euphoria”. Photo: courtesy of HBO Go

Ferreira said a “very teary-eyed goodbye” to her character, Kat, after her role was noticeably reduced in season two. The actor later explained her decision to leave the show on a podcast.

“My character, who I love dearly, I don’t think there was a place for her to go,” she said. “I really wanted to be able to not be the fat best friend.”

“I just felt like maybe I had overstayed my welcome a little bit,” she added. “I [knew] that what would happen would be something that wouldn’t fit into the show – it wouldn’t do her justice, so might as well leave on a high, do my own thing.”

My greatest wish for Euphoria was that it could help heal people Zendaya

Ferreira will not be the only cast member absent from season three. Walton is likely to receive little – if any – screen time due to the death of his character, Ashtray. And Cloud, who died last month at age 25, will not be reprising the role of Fezco.

Soon after Cloud’s death, HBO paid tribute to the actor by attaching in memoriam cards to the first episodes of seasons one and two on its streaming service Max.

“We are incredibly saddened to learn of the passing of Angus Cloud,” an HBO spokesman said. “He was immensely talented and a beloved part of the HBO and Euphoria family. We extend our deepest condolences to his friends and family during this difficult time.”

It is unclear how the absences of Kat and Fezco will be explained.

Demie and Ferreira in a still from season one of “Euphoria”. Photo: courtesy of HBO GO

What about Zendaya?

Zendaya is slated to return as the series lead – and as an executive producer.

Her projected salary? About US$1 million per episode.

Zendaya accepts an Emmy for “Euphoria” during the 74th Emmy Awards in Los Angeles, California, on September 12, 2022. Photo: AFP

“My greatest wish for Euphoria was that it could help heal people,” Zendaya said, while accepting her second Emmy in 2022.

“I just want to say thank you to everyone who has shared their story with me. I want you to know that anyone who has loved a Rue or feels like they are a Rue, I want you to know I’m so grateful for your stories, and I carry them with me, and I carry them with her.”

When is season 3 coming out?

Season three is expected to land sometime in 2025, according to Orsi.

In HBO’s Euphoria, fashion and make-up express who its Gen Z characters are

So … are we going to talk about the elephant in the room?