EU Parliament introduces legislation reinstating easily replaceable batteries on phones

Do you remember the days when a simple battery removal could fix a frozen phone? Or the convenience of easily replacing batteries when they needed to be changed? Unfortunately, with the evolution of sleeker phone designs, we lost the ability to access and replace batteries ourselves. However, the EU Parliament is now taking steps to make batteries more accessible and easily serviced, according to a report by Android Police.

EU Parliament Votes in Favor of New Law for Easy Phone Battery Access

The EU Parliament is currently working on a new law that will empower users to replace their phone batteries by making the removal process easy. The Parliament has almost unanimously voted to prohibit the use of glue, enabling users to easily remove and replace phone batteries. This effort aligns with a larger strategy aimed at creating environmentally friendly and user-friendly batteries. Essentially, phone manufacturers will no longer be able to sell phones that require special tools or training to replace or access the battery.

However, it’s important to note that the process of passing this law and enforcing it can take time. Bureaucratic procedures tend to move slowly as they go through various stages of voting and preparation. It may be as late as 2027 before this law makes a tangible impact on the mobile tech industry.

Next, the law will need to be formally endorsed by the Council and published in the EU Official Journal before it can come into force.

Interestingly, the law’s influence may extend beyond battery removal. It could potentially discourage phone makers from using glue or adhesives to secure other parts of the phone, such as display components. It’s too early to predict the exact effects of such a law, but it’s worth considering.

All in all, this law represents a significant development and could potentially reshape the smartphone industry, even outside of the European Union. However, only time will tell, much like the forthcoming enforcement of the USB-C charging standard law expected by fall 2024.