EU advisors base new 2040 climate targets on comprehensive study by researchers

Credit: CC0 Public Domain



The International Institute for Applied Systems Analysis (IIASA), in collaboration with the Potsdam Institute for Climate Impact Research (PIK), has released two reports examining emissions targets and considerations for the European Climate Law. Led by Keywan Riahi, a member of the EU Advisory Board and IIASA Energy, Climate, and Environment Program Director, the analysis provides valuable insights into the feasibility and fairness of these targets.





The European Scientific Advisory Board on Climate Change is responsible for advising the EU on setting a new emissions reduction target to be achieved by 2040, as well as greenhouse gas emission budgets from 2030 to 2050. The board’s guidance, aligned with global commitments such as the Paris Agreement, should be transparent and based on scientific evidence.

Riahi, who also serves as the lead author of various IPCC reports, explains, “The Advisory Board recommends reducing greenhouse gas emissions by 90-95% by 2040 relative to 1990 levels. This recommendation is based on fair, feasible pathways consistent with the EU’s climate commitments. The analysis conducted by IIASA plays a crucial role in informing the feasibility and fairness of these emissions reductions.”

Elina Brutschin, a researcher at IIASA, highlights the importance of the analysis in identifying scenarios that align with the target of limiting global warming to 1.5°C. Out of 63 scenarios considered, 36 were recommended for further analysis by the Advisory Board, while 27 raised concerns about feasibility.

The analysis and evaluation of different scenarios serve as a reliable foundation for the Advisory Board’s recommendations to the EU. These recommendations are expected to be incorporated into EU law by late 2023. Additionally, IIASA researchers have released a report examining fairness and equity in the EU’s mitigation challenge.

Setu Pelz, another researcher at IIASA, emphasizes the need to address historical responsibility, vulnerability to impacts, and the ability to pay for mitigation in the context of Europe’s “fair share” and responsibility. This discussion will shape the EU’s climate ambition within the EU and in international climate negotiations.

Edward Byers, a researcher at IIASA, concludes, “The findings presented in these reports underscore the importance of ambitious emissions reductions by the EU. Climate leadership and responsible mitigation efforts are needed to curb the impacts of climate change and bring transformative changes to the EU.”

More information:

Byers, E., Brutschin, E., Sferra, F., Luderer, G., Huppmann, D., Kikstra, J., Pietzcker, R., Rodrigues, R., & Riahi, K., 2023. Scenarios processing, vetting and feasibility assessment for the European Scientific Advisory Board on Climate Change. International Institute for Applied Systems Analysis, Laxenburg. pure.iiasa.ac.at/18828 Pelz, S., Rogelj, J., Riahi, K., 2023. Evaluating equity in European climate change mitigation pathways for the European Scientific Advisory Board on Climate Change. International Institute for Applied Systems Analysis, Laxenburg. pure.iiasa.ac.at/18830

Provided by International Institute for Applied Systems Analysis







Citation:

Researchers’ analysis underpins new 2040 climate targets by EU advisors (2023, June 16)

retrieved 16 June 2023

from https://phys.org/news/2023-06-analysis-underpins-climate-eu-advisors.html This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no

part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.





Reference