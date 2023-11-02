Ergonofis’ office furniture is on sale for Black Friday

Montreal-based Ergonofis is a company that offers a wide range of office furniture and accessories, all designed and built in Canada.
The company’s products are made from high-quality materials, while its desks feature programmable height options that allow you to adjust if you want to work while standing or sitting.
The desks come in a wide variety of finishes, alongside chairs and accessories, all of which are currently on sale as part of the company’s Black Friday promotion.
Check out the promotions below:
Desks
Sway Standing Desk: Starts at $1,580 (regularly $1,795)
Shift Standing Desk: Starts at $956 (regularly $1,195)
Alive Standing Desk: Starts at $2,876 (regularly $3,195.00)
Desk Shelf: Starts at $257 (regularly $285)
Desk Drawer: Starts at $225 (regularly $265)
Ergo Frame: Starts at $716 (regularly $895)
Chairs
YouToo Ergonomic Chair: Starts at $806 (regularly $895)
Tilt Ergonomic Stool: $293 (regularly $345)
Small YouToo Ergonomic Chair: Starts $968 (regularly $1,075)
Accessories
Monitor Arm: Starts at $156 (regularly $195)
Power Bar Outlet: Starts at $76 (regularly $95)
Leather Desk Pad: $251 (regularly $295)
Standing Desk Mat: $76 (regularly $95)
Leather Mouse Pad: $52 (regularly $65)
Cable Net: $55 (regularly $65)
Cable Management Spine: $76 (regularly $95)
Casters: $55 (regularly $65)
MobileSyrup‘s Patrick O’Rourke recently reviewed Ergonofis’ Sway Standing. You can read more about it here.
Ergonofis’ Sway Standing Desk is a great high-end option
