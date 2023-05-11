Entertainment and Gaming converge in Twordsy, a remarkable Wordle look-alike where you match the words.

If Wordle is too easy for you or you need a new breakfast puzzling experience, you should try out Twordsy. Twordsy is a new daily word game that functions similarly to Wordle, but with a twist. Players have to deduce two connected words through elimination, such as two animal types or two body parts with different names. Examples include “BRAIN-LIVER”, “AGILE-LITHE”, “CREPT-SNUCK” and “BEACH-SHELL”. You have to guess the words in five tries instead of six, and after each guess, the colour of the tiles gives you clues about the position of the letters. If you solve one word, use that answer to guess the other. Falmouth University employee Sam Burney created Twordsy, and after a successful trial in Cornwall, it’s now available to play online for free. “If you like Wordle, I’m pretty confident you’ll love Twordsy.”