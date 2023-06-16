English T20 Blast 2023, South Group: Discover Our Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips, and Playing Team Picks

The upcoming South Group match of the English T20 Blast 2023 will feature a clash between Essex and Glamorgan on Friday. Both teams are vying for a top 4 spot in the South Group, making this game crucial. In their previous encounter, Essex emerged victorious with a 51-run lead over Glamorgan.

Match Details:

Essex vs Glamorgan, South Group

Venue: County Ground, Chelmsford

Date & Time: June 16th, at 11:30 PM IST and 7:00 PM Local Time

What is the pitch report for ESS vs GLA, English T20 Blast 2023, South Group?

The pitch in County Ground, Chelmsford tends to favor batsmen, but bowlers also receive assistance in the initial overs. A par score on this pitch is around 175, and anything above that can make it challenging for chasing teams.

Recent form:

Essex: WWWWLL

Glamorgan: LLWWD

ESS vs GLA, English T20 Blast 2023, South Group Probable Winners:

Based on current form, Essex are the favorites to win this match.

What is the expected, Probable Starting XIs for ESS vs GLA, English T20 Blast 2023, South Group?

Essex

Probable starting XI: Feroze Khushi, Robin Das, Michael Pepper, Josh Rymell, Paul Walter, Matt Critchley, Daniel Sams, Simon Harmer (c), William Buttleman (wk), Shane Snater, Sam Cook

Glamorgan

Probable starting XI: Kiran Carlson (c), Sam Northeast, Colin Ingram, Chris Cooke (wk), Callum Taylor, Billy Root, Zain ul Hassan, Timm van der Gugten, Ruaidhri Smith, Jamie Mcilroy, Peter Hatzoglou

Injury Updates:

Currently, there are no reported injuries for either team. Any updates will be provided accordingly.

What are the Top Picks for Dream11, My11circle, and MPL for ESS vs GLA, English T20 Blast 2023, South Group?

Top Pick – Batter:

Colin Ingram has been scoring valuable runs for Glamorgan, with a total of 322 runs in 7 matches at an average of 64.4.

Top Pick – All-Rounder:

Daniel Sams has been a game-changer for Essex, taking 14 wickets in 7 matches and scoring 120 runs at an average of 20.

Top Pick – Bowler:

Sam Cook has been a reliable bowler for Essex, taking 12 wickets in 7 matches with the best figures of 4 for 18.

Top Pick – Wicketkeeper:

Chris Cooke has performed consistently well for Glamorgan, scoring 284 runs in 7 matches at an average of 56.8, with a highest score of 113*.

X-Factor:

Sam Northeast has been in good form for Glamorgan, scoring 154 runs in his last 3 T20 innings and adding value to fantasy teams.

What are the suggested fantasy teams for ESS vs GLA, English T20 Blast 2023, South Group?

Team 1: Chris Cooke, Colin Ingram (c), Sam Northeast, Feroze Khushi, Simon Harmer, Matt Critchley, Kiran Carlson, Daniel Sams (vc), Sam Cook, Jamie Mcilroy, Peter Hatzoglou

Team 2: Chris Cooke, Colin Ingram, Sam Northeast (vc), Robin Das, Simon Harmer, Matt Critchley (c), Paul Walter, Kiran Carlson, Daniel Sams, Sam Cook, Peter Hatzoglou

Pre-Match Analysis:

Essex has gained momentum with three consecutive wins, including a 51-run victory over Glamorgan in their previous encounter. Paul Walter played a significant role in Essex’s win, scoring 78 runs at a strike rate of 229.41. The bowlers also performed well, restricting Glamorgan to 175 runs. Essex is likely to continue with the same lineup.

Glamorgan, on the other hand, has suffered back-to-back defeats against Essex and Surrey. Their bowlers have struggled, conceding over 220 runs in both matches. However, there have been positive performances from Sam Northeast and Colin Ingram. Glamorgan currently occupies the 5th spot in the South Group standings with 8 points, just behind Essex.