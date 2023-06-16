Engadget Podcast Explores Reddit’s Uprising, Evaluates MacBook Air 15 and Mac Studio

Reddit’s community support is the lifeblood of the platform. In this episode, Cherlynn and Devindra delve into the recent subreddit revolts sparked by the company’s decision to significantly hike the cost of its API for third parties. They’re joined by Ryan Broderick, the brilliant mind behind the must-read newsletter Garbage Day. Will these protests bring about meaningful change? Or will Reddit CEO Steve Huffman’s determination to prepare the company for a potential IPO prevail? Additionally, the hosts provide their insightful reviews of the new MacBook Air 15 and the impressive M2 Ultra Mac Studio. With such a powerful desktop from Apple, who needs the Mac Pro?

To listen to the full episode, simply hit play below or subscribe on your preferred podcast app. As always, the hosts welcome suggestions and topics, so feel free to email them or leave a comment. Don’t forget to check out Engadget’s other engaging podcasts, the Morning After and Engadget News!

Topics covered in this episode include:

– The reasons behind Redditors protesting Reddit’s API changes

– In-depth reviews of the M2 Mac Studio and 15-inch MacBook Air

– The U.S. Federal Trade Commission’s injunction to block Microsoft’s acquisition of Activision/Blizzard

– Standout games from the Summer Games Fest, including Alan Wake 2, South of Midnight, and Baby Steps

– What Cherlynn and Devindra are currently working on

– Pop culture picks

For those who prefer to watch the livestream, it’s available below as well.

Credits:

– Hosts: Cherlynn Low and Devindra Hardawar

– Guest: Ryan Broderick

– Producer: Ben Ellman

– Music: Dale North and Terrence O’Brien

– Livestream producers: Julio Barrientos

– Graphic artists: Luke Brooks and Joel Chokkattu

It's worth noting that all product recommendations by Engadget are solely made by their editorial team and are independent of their parent company. Some of the stories may contain affiliate links, and Engadget may earn an affiliate commission if you make a purchase through these links. Rest assured, all prices mentioned are accurate at the time of publishing.





