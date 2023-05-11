Encrypted DMs are available on Twitter – exclusive to verified users.

Twitter is starting to roll out its long-awaited encrypted direct messaging feature, although there are some significant limitations at present that may make it less appealing to privacy-minded users. Currently, the feature is only available to users who have been verified by Twitter, including Twitter Blue subscribers and those who are part of a “Verified Organization.” It is not yet clear whether this will remain the case, or if encryption will become yet another exclusive feature for verified users. Additionally, encrypted chats currently require both parties to be verified, and the feature does not yet support group messaging or any media other than links.

Finally, Twitter’s level of encryption appears to be less secure than that offered by some other apps, with message metadata remaining unencrypted, and the company admitting that currently there are no protections against man-in-the-middle attacks and that it is still able to access encrypted DMs. Elon Musk, Twitter’s owner, has expressed his desire for the company to create an encryption system that would make it impossible for it to access users’ messages even under duress. Twitter has said that it is working on further improvements to address this issue.

Despite these limitations, verified users who want to try out the feature can do so by accessing the info menu within a specific DM. Once encryption is enabled, encrypted messages will appear as a separate message thread, with labels at the top of the chat indicating that the conversation is encrypted.