Elon Musk Tells UK Prime Minister AI Will Make All Jobs Obsolete

In a bold prediction regarding the use of artificial intelligence, tech entrepreneur Elon Musk foresees a future where AI will make the need for one to work obsolete.

As part of the inaugural AI Safety Summit, Musk sat with UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak to discuss artificial intelligence. Sunak asked Musk his opinions on AI and how it would impact the labor markets, to which Musk responded that AI would be smarter than the smartest human and would be capable of doing everything.

“Well, I think we are seeing the most disruptive force in history here, where he have for the first time, will have for the first time something smarter than the smartest human,” Musk responded. “… I mean it’s hard to say exactly what that moment is, but there will come a point where no job is needed. You can have a job if you want to have a job… but the AI will be able to do everything.”

Musk did suggest AI can be a double-edged sword, noting AI making jobs obsolete would be a “magic genie problem.” Musk has been outspoken about the need to regulate AI and was one of multiple tech executives and AI researchers to sign an open letter calling to halt AI development earlier this year.

Nevertheless, X/Twitter owner Musk has, like other tech companies and investors, put money into AI firms and has implemented the tech in his firms, such as car maker Tesla. Musk also owns an AI-centric startup company, xAI, which he teased will debut its AI model on Saturday, November 4.

While AI has been around for a while, 2023 saw a boom in its use as many companies looked to capitalize on artificial intelligence in some capacity. One notable example includes the use of AI chatbots like Bard and ChatGPT.

Although AI can be used to benefit lives, AI also has its issues, from some companies using AI to write articles that contain factually incorrect information and/or plagiarizing. This does not even include the additional threats it poses to various industries, including entertainment and gaming.

With the threat AI poses to the labor market, unions are starting to insist protections be placed in their new contracts, such as the new contract the Writer’s Guild of America ratified in September that would bar AI-generated material from being considered as source material.

Government agencies have yet to regulate AI, though steps have been taken to avoid leaving its development unchecked. Earlier this week, U.S. President Joe Biden signed an executive order to govern the development and use of artificial intelligence under a new set of industry standards.

Image Credit: WPA Pool / Pool / Getty Images

Taylor is a Reporter at IGN. You can follow her on Twitter @TayNixster.