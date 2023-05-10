Elon Musk Discloses His Ambitious Twitter 2.0 Strategy: Emulate WhatsApp

Billionaire Twitter owner Elon Musk has been throwing multiple features at the social media platform since spending $44bn on it last year. Despite hinting at producing “Twitter 2.0 The Everything App,” his current idea seems akin to WhatsApp, a prominent instant messaging app from Twitter’s main social media rival, Meta (the firm behind Facebook).

As Reuters reports, Musk stated in a tweet that “coming soon will be voice and video chat from your handle to anyone on this platform, so you can talk to people anywhere in the world without giving them your phone number.”

The ability to make voice and video calls via Twitter is a noteworthy advancement, placing it in a similar category to WhatsApp and Facebook Messenger, two rivals that already offer these services.

With latest version of app, you can DM reply to any message in the thread (not just most recent) and use any emoji reaction. Release of encrypted DMs V1.0 should happen tomorrow. This will grow in sophistication rapidly. The acid test is that I could not see your DMs even if…May 9, 2023 See more

In the above tweet, Musk also announced that direct messages (DMs) will now be encrypted, and promised that the feature will “grow in sophistication rapidly.”

Keep it secret, keep it safe

Encrypted messaging ensures that any private messages you send to others remain secure and unavailable to Twitter employees, governmental organizations or law enforcement agencies, or malicious users.

WhatsApp provides encrypted messaging and it is often cited as one of the app’s primary advantages. Freedom of speech and privacy advocates welcomed this notice, and there are significant benefits, particularly for individuals living or working under oppressive regimes.

Though some individuals assert that encrypting messages may allow illegal activity to flourish. This argument is often presented by governments and has resulted in chilly relations between specific governments and Meta over WhatsApp’s encryption.

Through encrypting Twitter, Musk risks aggravating government resentment. But as someone who considers himself somewhat of an anti-authoritarian, this probably will not worry Musk much.

Unfortunately, recent controversies, such as removing legacy Blue Checks and a surge of extreme rhetoric from some users have resulted in a decline of advertisers (including Reuters, according to various reports), suggesting that Twitter may be losing its relevance. To survive, if Musk’s Twitter 2.0 plans must be more ambitious – yet that is also a daunting prospect.