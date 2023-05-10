Elon Musk Discloses His Ambitious Twitter 2.0 Strategy: Emulate WhatsApp

Elon Musk Discloses His Ambitious Twitter 2.0 Strategy: Emulate WhatsApp

Billionaire Twitter owner Elon Musk has been throwing multiple features at the social media platform since spending $44bn on it last year. Despite hinting at producing “Twitter 2.0 The Everything App,” his current idea seems akin to WhatsApp, a prominent instant messaging app from Twitter’s main social media rival, Meta (the firm behind Facebook).

As Reuters reports, Musk stated in a tweet that “coming soon will be voice and video chat from your handle to anyone on this platform, so you can talk to people anywhere in the world without giving them your phone number.”

