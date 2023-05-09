Eliminating old emails in Gmail: A step-by-step guide

In Gmail, clearing out old emails can help streamline your inbox. Follow these steps to delete old emails in Gmail while preserving HTML tags. Begin by typing either “older_than:[time period]” or “before:[date]” into the search bar to locate older emails. The time period should consist of a number and a letter, such as “1y” for one year or “4w” for four weeks. The date should be in the format YYYY/MM/DD. Once you press enter, a list of emails matching your search criteria will appear. To delete them, check the box in the top left corner and click the trash can icon. You can also automate this process by creating a filter that deletes old emails. Click the “Show search options” button, enter the necessary search terms in the “Has the words” field, and press “Create filter.” Check the box next to “Delete it” and, if applicable, “Also apply filter to X matching conversations.” Once you confirm your filter, the emails matching the criteria will be deleted automatically. Remember that deleted emails may not be recoverable.





