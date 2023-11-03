EA’s CEO thinks Microsoft’s acquisition of Activision is “a great thing” for the games industry

The CEO of Electronic Arts (EA), Andrew Wilson, has spoken out about Microsoft’s completed acquisition of Activision Blizzard and has revealed that he thinks it’s “a great thing” for the games industry overall. 

Spotted by VGC, in an interview with CNBC, Wilson was asked about the buyout and whether or not he considers that EA could be a potential target for acquisition, too. Although he didn’t answer the latter question, he was open in talking about his optimism for the industry following the deal. 

