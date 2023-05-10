Early Look at Pixel Fold Revealed by Google in New NBA Ad

A YouTube ad showcasing the upcoming Pixel Fold has been released ahead of its announcement at Google I/O today. The video, shared in a tweet by the official Google Pixel account, features NBA stars and provides numerous close-up shots of the device in everyday use. Although the tweet instructed readers to “check back in tomorrow,” it included a picture of MVP Joel Embiid holding the Pixel Fold. The video also demonstrates the device’s capabilities such as hinge and bezel action and switching between the internal and external displays during a video call with Giannis Antetokounmpo.

There is no information on the specs of the Pixel Fold included in the video, but trusted leaker Roland Quandt claims the inner display is a 7.6-inch (2208×1840, 379 ppi) OLED and the outer display is a 5.8-inch (2092×1080, 408 ppi) OLED. Google has a strong relationship with the NBA, having previously collaborated on the Pixel Arena and the current NBA Playoffs being “presented by Google Pixel.”





