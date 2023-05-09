During I/O, Google is expected to announce multiple significant AI updates.

Less than 48 hours away from Google’s I/O event, it seems that CNBC has leaked some of the major AI-focused updates to be announced at the event. One of these rumored updates is a new large language model called PaLM 2 which is a “general-use” LLM and Google’s most recent and advanced one. It’s said to have successfully performed a diverse range of coding, math, creative writing tests, and analysis tests. Another component announced by Google, according to CNBC, will be generative experiences for search and Bard, as well as the expansion of Bard’s availability in Japanese and Korean languages. Google will also introduce more Workspace-focused AI tools such as discussing template generation in Sheets and image generation in Slides and Meet products, as per CNBC reports. It remains to be seen if these new features will be widely available or limited to “trusted testers” like some previously launched AI features. Google has not yet commented on the rumors.

It’s not surprising that Google is placing AI at the forefront of everything it does as the rise of OpenAI’s ChatGPT and Microsoft’s AI efforts has put the spotlight on the innovative technology. Google has recently made significant organizational shifts to push forward its AI work, so it’s not a shock that they might make a big AI announcement at Google I/O.





