Driver in Ontario charged for employing a device that obscures their license plate

A driver in Ontario attempted to evade traffic cameras and tolls by utilizing a device that could conceal their license plate with the press of a button.

The driver, operating a black Porsche Panamera 4S, was spotted by a police officer who noticed the absence of a number plate.

Upon investigation, the officer pulled over the driver in Milton and found that they had installed a license plate concealing device on their vehicle. The device consisted of a black retractable cover that could be slid over the license plate to obstruct it from view. The driver could activate the device by pressing a button located in the driver’s seat.

The Milton District Response Unit stopped what they thought was a un-plated vehicle tonight. Investigation revealed that the driver had a licence plate concealing device. The driver was charged. The licence plate could be concealed by pressing a button from the driver’s seat! ^cm pic.twitter.com/WHpGvVmXWv — HRPS Milt HHills (@HRPSMiltHH) May 7, 2023

The driver may not have been aware that obstructing their license plate is illegal under the Ontario Highway Traffic Act. The act states that “the entire number plate, including the numbers, is plainly visible at all times, and the view of the number plate shall not be obscured or obstructed by spare tires, bumper bars, any part of the vehicle, any attachments to the vehicle or the load carried.”

The Halton police shared a photo of the device on Twitter on Sunday, May 7th, and the driver was charged with obstructing their license plate.

Image credit:@HRPSMiltHH

Source: @HRPSMiltHH



