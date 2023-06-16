Dragon’s Dogma 2: A Next-Level Adventure with Remarkable Enhancements Compared to Its Predecessor

After much anticipation, fans of Dragon’s Dogma are finally being treated to a sequel. And to add more excitement, a captivating glimpse of the gameplay for Dragon’s Dogma 2 was unveiled during the Capcom Showcase.

The gameplay footage showcases a plethora of magical abilities, a gripping encounter with a colossal dragon, intense swordplay, and other enthralling elements that enthusiasts of the game would expect.



Witness the awe-inspiring Dragon’s Dogma gameplay at the 29:14 mark. Courtesy of GameSpot.

The clip also features Hideaki Itsumo, the director of the game, offering insights into the reveal trailer before delving into the two key features that Dragon’s Dogma 2 will inherit from its predecessor.

Similar to the original Dragon’s Dogma, the sequel will remain a single-player game, with Pawns accompanying and providing a cooperative feel. Additionally, it will feature role-playing mechanics set within an expansive open-world.

In Dragon’s Dogma 2, you assume the role of the Arisen, with the ability to customize your main Pawn to your liking. Furthermore, you can enlist up to two additional support Pawns borrowed from other players. Thanks to enhanced artificial intelligence, the Pawns in this sequel possess superior decision-making capabilities compared to their counterparts in the previous title, significantly aiding you during battles.

Pawns can also guide you to unexplored locations and even celebrate your triumphs with a high-five after a successful encounter.

The world within the sequel is approximately four times larger than the original, promising even more immersive experiences. Every character and creature in this expansive world possesses lifelike patterns, behaviors, and movements.

There will be a diverse range of vocations to choose from, allowing you to shape the role of your Arisen throughout the enthralling adventure.

Notable upgrades have also been implemented in Dragon’s Dogma 2. Players are granted the freedom to engage with situations in various ways, aided by advanced technologies such as immersive physics. These technologies breathe life into Pawns, NPCs, and monsters, presenting opportunities to experiment with different scenarios, such as unraveling the consequences of destroying a bridge or manipulating a monster’s limb.

The game introduces two pivotal characters: Ulrika, a remarkable archer deeply connected to the Arisen, and Nadinia, a high priestess of the beastren race making her series debut. Intricate situations and relationships await, providing constant surprises and challenges for players.

Familiar adversaries from the first game will make a comeback, along with new threats, including the menacing Medusa.

A release date has not yet been announced, but more information about the game will be revealed in the near future.

The original Dragon’s Dogma was announced in 2011 and released in 2012 for PS3 and Xbox 360. An enhanced edition called Dragon’s Dogma: Dark Arisen was later launched for the original consoles in 2013. Subsequently, it was ported to PC in 2016, PS4 and Xbox One in 2017, and Switch in 2019.